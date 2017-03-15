Train Investigation Causes 7 Line Shutdown: MTA

Service on the 7 line of the MTA subway was stalled in both directions after an incident on one of the trains Wednesday morning, the MTA said.

New York City Council member Jimmy Van Bramer said he was on a 7 train when something like a pipe or a wire struck the top of one of the cars.

He said the train was stopped and evacuated.

The MTA put out a notification at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday saying the incident happened at Hunters Point Avenue and there was an investigation underway.

It said there was no 7 train service between 34 St-Hudson Yard and Queensboro Plaza in both directions.

A 7 train shuttle service was being provided between 34 St-Hudson Yard and Times Square.