Big Rig Plows Into New Jersey General Store | NBC New York
Big Rig Plows Into New Jersey General Store

    Twitter/@JayEdwardsWrnj
    A big rig plowed into the general store about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

    A big rig has slammed into a New Jersey general store, destroying the dining area of the store and leaking gallons of oil.

    Photos show the entire cab of the large tractor-trailer crashed through the wall of the Allamuchy General Store in Warren County. 

    A dining table has been destroyed, and the front doors smashed off their hinges.

    WRNJ reported no one was injured in the accident, which happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

    However it said an estimated 80 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of the big rig’s gas tank.

    Published 2 hours ago

