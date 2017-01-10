Big Rig Plows Into New Jersey General Store

A big rig plowed into the general store about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A big rig has slammed into a New Jersey general store, destroying the dining area of the store and leaking gallons of oil.

Photos show the entire cab of the large tractor-trailer crashed through the wall of the Allamuchy General Store in Warren County.

A dining table has been destroyed, and the front doors smashed off their hinges.

WRNJ reported no one was injured in the accident, which happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

However it said an estimated 80 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of the big rig’s gas tank.