Three People Shot on One Brooklyn Block

Three people have been shot on one Brooklyn block Wednesday afternoon.

Police got reports that two people had been shot at 2165 Pitkin Avenue in East New York at 2:38 p.m.

The male victim had been shot in the neck and was in a critical condition, while a female vitim was in a serious but stable condition, polcie said.

The shooting happened around the same time as another shooting just around the corner on Mother Gaston Boulevard and Pitkin Avenue.

There were no suspects in the crimes, and the shootings were under investigation, police said.