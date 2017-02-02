The 7 Worst Types of Subway Riders Ranked

Sometimes it feels like New Yorkers have seen it all on the subway. From personal grooming to chowing down, there are plenty of behaviors that make riders say, “they can’t be serious.” But which subway behavior is the most obnoxious? We asked our viewers to share their experiences and we received hundreds of responses. Responses ranged from nudity to smoking, and plenty of things in between, but there were some behaviors that seemed more common than others. We took the most common responses and created a poll, which asked viewers to choose the behavior they considered to be the most obnoxious. After over 1,000 responses, these are the results: