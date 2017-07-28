 The Most Expensive Beach Destination in the Nation is in New York, New Ranking Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

The Most Expensive Beach Destination in the Nation is in New York, New Ranking Says

By Olivia Withers

10 minutes ago

According to a new survey from cheaphotels.org, New York's Montauk Beach on Long Island is the most expensive beach destination in the nation.

The methodology behind this survey considered all beach destinations in the U.S. with a minimum of ten hotels. With this as the basis, only beachfront hotels with at least two stars were considered.

The hotel room prices included in the survey was the cheapest available double room in each beachfront town.

Check out the list below to see if your favorite vacation destination made the list:

More Photo Galleries
The 10 Best 4-Year Colleges in New York Ranked
A Look Inside Boston's Super Skinny 'Spite Home'
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us