Police are hunting for a man they suspect robbed several New York businesses during December, including a Dunkin' Donuts and a Dollar Tree.

Over three days in December, police said a man went into the Bronx businesses and pointed a handgun at the female staff running the shops, demanding money or grabbing the cash register.

In one of the robberies, on Dec. 6, surveillance footage shows the man walking up to the counter of a Dollar Tree in Crotona Park East and offering his hand to the 42-year-old female employee.

When she puts her hand in his, he grabs it and points a gun at her before walking around the counter to break open the cash register.

In another robbery on Dec. 8. the suspect pointed a handgun at a 21-year-old woman working at the Sung Beauty Supply in Mount Hope.

Just three days later, a man fitting the same description walked into a Dunkin' Donuts in Norwood and pointed his gun at the 43-year-old female worker, before making off with cash.

The suspected serial-robber made off with more than $1,400 overall.

Police are asking for help identifying the man, who is 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet eight inches to six feet tall, 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, light colored pants and black boots.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA.