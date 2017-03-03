New York's Papaya King Selling 32 -Cent Hot Dogs, Tropical Drinks to Celebrate 85th Birthday | NBC New York
New York's Papaya King Selling 32 -Cent Hot Dogs, Tropical Drinks to Celebrate 85th Birthday

    John Capone
    The original Papaya King.

    Loosen your belt buckles New York--Papaya King is selling hot dogs for a steal this weekend.

    The frankfurter flogger is dropping its hot dogs and papaya drinks to just 32 cents Friday and Saturday to celebrate its 85th birthday.

    That means you could get two hot dogs and a drink for just 96 cents.

    A classic dog normally sells for about $3.00.

    The New York fast food chain started on the corner of 86th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side in 1932. 

    Papaya King said the dirt-cheap dogs would be available between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at its Brooklyn and East 86th Street locations.

    The offer was also available at its Las Vegas store.

