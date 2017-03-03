Loosen your belt buckles New York--Papaya King is selling hot dogs for a steal this weekend.

The frankfurter flogger is dropping its hot dogs and papaya drinks to just 32 cents Friday and Saturday to celebrate its 85th birthday.

That means you could get two hot dogs and a drink for just 96 cents.

32¢+32¢+32¢= 96¢ that's how much you'll pay for this entire meal at our 85th anniversary party on March 3rd and 4th A post shared by papayaking (@papayaking) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:39am PST

A classic dog normally sells for about $3.00.

The New York fast food chain started on the corner of 86th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side in 1932.

Papaya King said the dirt-cheap dogs would be available between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at its Brooklyn and East 86th Street locations.

The offer was also available at its Las Vegas store.

