The gun seized after a man struggled with police on Staten Island.

A police officer who pulled over a man on Staten Island was bitten in the face and whacked over the head with his NYPD radio, police say.

The NYPD confirmed reports by SILive that officers pulled over a man driving on Park Hill Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday for having too much tint on the windows of his Nissan Altima.

Smelling marijuana, the officers patted Joshua Lumsden, 23, down and felt a hangun in his waistband. Police claim Lumsden then pushed one of them to the ground and ran away.

One of the officers chased him and caught up, and then a struggle broke out. Police say it was at this point Lumsden hit the NYPD officer in the head with his own radio and bit him in the face.

The officer was then able to arrest Lumsden, but had multiple facial injuries and a cut above his left eye. He was taken to the Richmond University Medical Center.

The officers were praised by the NYPD 120th Precinct for getting a gun off the streets.

Lumsden faces charged including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, menacing, unlawful possession of marijuana and harassment.