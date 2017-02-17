New NYC Food Delivery App Turns Takeout Into a Good Deed

The food delivery platform Sharebite is giving New Yorkers an opportunity to feed more than just themselves with every order.

When users order a meal from one of more than 2,000 restaurants listed on the platform, several meals are donated to City Harvest, a New York City nonprofit focused on feeding the city's hungry children.

Users also have the opportunity to donate 2 percent of their order total to a charity of their choice. The platform offers more than one million charities to choose from.

Sharebite's mission is to benefit the almost half a million children throughout the city without a substantial amount of food to eat.

Feeding America, a hunger relief organization, determined in 2015 that about 13.1 million children in America live in food-insecure households.

The platform’s Pakistani founders, Mohsin Memon and Ahsen Saber, say they hope their endeavors contribute to a positive image of the Muslim community in New York, according to The Daily Meal.

“We're just like everyone else, striving to do good and fighting a common problem, childhood hunger happening right here in our city,” Memon told The Daily Meal.

At the time this article was published, over 80,000 meals have been donated, according to Sharebite's website.

You can place your order through the Sharebite app or online.