People read in the Rose Main Reading Room of the New York Public Library, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, in New York.

Many New York readers love a good psychological thriller, while others can't get enough of Beyonce, the Public Library's list of top check outs of 2016 reveals.

While bestseller "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins reigned supreme as the most checked out book in the New York Public Library system this year, break it down to branch level and you'll find "Becoming Beyonce" by J. Randy Taraborrelli was the most popular book at Mott Haven in the Bronx.

Overall, New Yorkers' reading habits this year showed a penchant for a gripping crime novel, an interest in the history of race relations in America and an enduring love for a good autobiography.

While "The Girl on the Train" was the most checked out book systemwide, award-winning "Between the World and Me" by Ta-nehisi Coates came second.

Coates's non-fiction book, described as a journey through America's history of race, was the 2015 National Book Award winner for non-fiction.

Books by entertainers Mindy Kaling and Aziz Ansari also cracked the top 10.

And not every borough had the same taste in literature.

While "The Girl on the Train" made it on the Bronx's list of top checked books, "NYPD Red 4" by James Patterson took the top spot, as it did in Staten Island.

Plus it appeared readers in the Bronx were also studying up -- the second most checked book for New York Public Library readers in that borough was "TASC: Test Assessing Secondary Completion: Strategies, Practice, & Review".

See below for the top 10 check outs by area:

Top 10 Books Systemwide

1. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

2. Between the World and Me by Ta-nehisi Coates

3. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

4. Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

5. Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling

6. Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klinenberg

7. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

8. The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

9. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

10. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

Top 10 Books in the Bronx

1. NYPD Red 4 by James Patterson

2. TASC: Test Assessing Secondary Completion: Strategies, Practice, & Review

3. Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

4. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

5. Private Paris by James Patterson

6. Between the World and Me by Ta-nehisi Coates

7. Killer Dolls by Nisa Santiago

8. Undercover by Danielle Steel

9. Precious Gifts by Danielle Steel

10. Vengeance: A Novel by Zane

Top 10 Books in Manhattan

1. Between the World and Me by Ta-nehisi Coates

2. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

3. Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee

4. When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klinenberg

6. The Life-changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kond

7. M Train by Patti Smith

8. NYPD Red 4 by James Patterson

9. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande

10. My Brilliant Friend Childhood, Adolescence Book 1 by Elena Ferrante