Where you call home can affect your love life.

Streeteasy and relationship app Hinge teamed up to determine how your zip code influences your relationship status.

Based on Hinge user data from 2016, they determined which New York City neighborhoods are the best for those looking for love.

New Yorkers in the West Village are the most popular in the dating pool, according to the data. They were found to be two times more likely to score a date.

Although West Village residents are popular mates among date seekers, they aren’t as likely to reciprocate the interest of their admirers.

A Streeteasy blog post described West Villagers as being "highly sought-after but hard to get."

Hinge users living in Lincoln Square, Woodside, and Fort Greene are less difficult to score dates with. The data shows residents of these neighborhoods are the most likely to meet up their matches in real life.

Overall, the West Village, Williamsburg and Astoria were the popular neighborhoodsfor daters in their respective boroughs.