Mayor de Blasio took to Twitter Friday to speak out against President Trump’s executive order limiting U.S. entry for refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries as protests continue across the nation.

The flurry of tweets was in response to a tweet by Trump, which read "Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The mayor responded by saying New Yorkers are taking a stand against Trump's "un-American executive orders."

De Blasio then followed up by sharing photos from various marches and protests around New York City, noting that he did not see any paid thugs in any of the photos.

Take a look at the mayor's tweets for yourself here: