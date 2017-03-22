Police are searching for a man who they say was captured on video following and forcibly touching two different women in Queens in the space of about 10 minutes. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are hunting for a man they say was caught on video attacking and groping two different women in New York in 10 minutes.

Video surveillance from one of the alleged attacks on Sunday, March 12, shows a man following his 28-year-old victim into the lobby of her Queens apartment building.

He follows her to the stairwell before pushing her up against the wall, placing his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams.

The video them shows the woman pushing the man off her, before he runs away.

Just 10 minutes earlier, a woman reported being groped by a man at the nearby Food Universe supermarket.

Police reviewed surveillance footage, and say the suspect is the same man in the apartment attack.

That video shows the man approaching a 39-year-old woman in the store and briefly speaking to her before forcefully grabbing her buttocks and hurrying away.

Anyone with information on either incidents can call 1-800-577-TIPS, police say.