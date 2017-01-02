Man Killed in Early Morning Stabbing in the Bronx: NYPD | NBC New York
Man Killed in Early Morning Stabbing in the Bronx: NYPD

    Less than two hours after New York's first shooting homicide of 2017 another man was stabbed to death in the Bronx.

    On Monday morning at about 5 a.m. police responded to 911 calls for help at an apartment building on Hoe Avenue.

    Police said they arrived to find a 42-year-old man naked in a bedroom with stab wounds to his head and chest. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The suspect -- a woman wearing a black bubble vest -- ran away, police said.

    Police said the victim's identity was being held until they could tell family. No arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

    The stabbing occurred about an hour and a half after an attempted robbery led to a man being shot to death in Queens, New York's first shooting homicide of 2017.

