Man Tries to Lure Nine-Year-Old Boy Into Car in New Jersey: Police
Man Tries to Lure Nine-Year-Old Boy Into Car in New Jersey: Police

    The Montclair Police Department is searching for this man.

    A nine-year-old boy was forced to run away after a man tried to lure him into his car in New Jersey, and a girl endured the same thing just days later, police say.

    Monclair Police are now investigating the two alleged lurings.

    The boy said he was walking around Norwood Avenue and Marion Road in Montclair at 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 when a blue or black sedan pulled up beside him.

    The man in the car, who was in his 50s and has white hair, a white mustache and beard, started honking his horn at the boy.

    He then signaled for the boy to follow him, police said, but the nine-year-old ran away.

    Four days later, a similar incident happened to a 16-year-old girl, police say. The girl was walking alone on Park Street, Montclair, when a dark colored sedan pulled up beside her. He repeatedly asked the girl to get in the car, police said, until she ran away.

    He was described as having a possible accent. Anyone with information can call 973-744-1234.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

