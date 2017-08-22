Man Dies Month After Bizarre iPhone 7 Robbery, Attack in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Man Dies Month After Bizarre iPhone 7 Robbery, Attack in Brooklyn

    Man Dies Month After Bizarre iPhone 7 Robbery, Attack in Brooklyn
    A 50-year-old man died about a month after suffering injuries in an iPhone 7 robbery in Brooklyn in late June, authorities said Tuesday. 

    The victim, Huiping Wu, died July 31, police said. He had initially been taken to the hospital in stable condition following the June 24 attack at the corner of Glenmore Avenue and Barbey Street, near the victim's home. 

    The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died. 

    Police responding to a 911 call about a past robbery that day found Wu with abrasions to his mouth and face. Cops were told another man had walked up to Wu, beaten him and pulled his iPhone 7 right out of his hand. 

    No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

