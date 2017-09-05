A fire is raging in a building in New Jersey's Cliffside Park Tuesday night, social media showed.

Huge plumes of black smoke and flames were seen at the roof of a building in the New Jersey neighborhood at about 8 p.m. More than an hour later, it was still on fire.

Witness Nic Destroyer said the blaze would seem to go out, and then it would rise again.

"They smother it, and then black smoke, and then flames again," he said.

The fire appeared to be on Anderson Avenue.

More to come.




