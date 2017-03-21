Dozens of firefighters are working to put out an out of control fire in Newark.

Dozens of Firefighters Battle Out of Control Blaze in Newark

Dozens of firefighters are working to put out an out of control fire that has been burning for hours at an abandoned school building in Newark, officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the long-burning blaze, officials said.

The fire began at 11:44 p.m. Monday on Bergen Street and crews were still working put it out at 4:30 Tuesday morning.

At 5 a.m. the fire chief said the fire was contained to the interior but still not under control.

The building is the old William H Brown Academy, which has been closed since 2010.

Video from the scene shows fire shooting out of the roof of the building and thick smoke rising into the air.

Several blocks around the fire are closed.