Fire Chief Suspended After Fire House Argument: Commissioner | NBC New York
Fire Chief Suspended After Fire House Argument: Commissioner

By Greg Cergol

    A New York fire chief was suspended after having an argument with a fire fighter at the fire house, officials say.

    Islip fire chief William Moon has been suspended ninety days, a department commissioner said Monday.

    Moon was involved in a verbal argument with a fire fighter at the fire house, according to commissioner Mike Leo.

    An investigation determined the chief's conduct was "unbecoming" of an official in his position, Leo said.

    Moon confirmed the suspension via a text message but refused further comment.

    The exact nature of what happened remains unclear; but Leo said there was no evidence of any physical assault and no criminal charges were involved.

    Moon will return to his position in the volunteer department once his suspension is completed.

    Published 2 hours ago

