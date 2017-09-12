A mother is in a critical condition in hospital after a tree in Central Park fell on her and her three children. Roseanne Colletti reports.

The mother who was critically injured when she put herself between a falling tree and her three young children in Central Park last month plans to sue the city for $200 million, her attorney said Tuesday.

Jordan Merson added that his client, Anne Monoky Goldman, is "completely immobilized" and cannot breastfeed her infant daughter or move her neck for the next two to three months after she was pinned underneath the tree near West 62nd Street and West Drive on Aug. 15.

Goldman was carrying her newborn daughter in a carrier and pushing a double stroller with her two boys, ages 2 and 4, when the- tree came toppling down.

Her children didn't suffer any lasting injuries, but Merson took the brunt of the blow and may never walk the same way again, according to Merson. She was floating in and out of consciousness when first-responders got to the scene.

It's not clear what caused the tree to topple over, but the Daily News reported after the mishap that its roots had decayed.

Merson said he plans to file a notice of claim against the city on Wednesday.