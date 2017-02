Smoke billowed from the manholes in Forest Hills Sunday night.

Queens residents were startled by explosions Sunday that Con Ed later said were manhole fires.

The energy company said three manholes erupted into flames a little after 10.30 p.m. Sunday night on Queens Boulevard and 67th Drive in Forest Hills.

The FDNY rushed to douse the manhole fires as heavy smoke was seen billowing over the area.

Con Ed says one apartment lost power. No one was injured.