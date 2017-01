A 73-year-old man has been killed by a minivan while crossing the road in the Bronx on Sunday evening.

Police said Darton Besler was crossing Boston Post Road at about 05.36 p.m. Sunday when he was hit.

Emergency services took Besler to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old driver of the minivan stayed at the scene, there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.