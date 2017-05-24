A Mastic man charged with possessing and selling drugs hit a detective with his car and struck three police cars on Tuesday, police said.

Paul Sommer, 22, was in his car in the Wendy’s parking lot on Middle Country Road in Centereach when he was approached by authorities who believed he was engaged in a drug transaction, police said.

Sommer tried to flee, striking a detective and ramming a police car, police said. The detective, who was outside of his vehicle when he was struck, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Sommer then fled from the parking lot and crashed into two more police cars at the intersection of Hawkins Avenue and Nicholls Road in Centereach, police said. He was taken into custody.

Sommer was charged with possessing and selling drugs, reckless endangerment and resisiting arrest. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.



