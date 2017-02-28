Brooklyn High School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat | NBC New York
Brooklyn High School Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat

    Chopper 4 is over the scene of an evacuation at Brooklyn's Midwood High School. The school was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Monday morning. (Published 37 minutes ago)

    A Brooklyn high school has been evacuated because of a bomb threat, police say.

    Midwood High School on Bedford Avenue was evacuated after the bomb threat was reported about 11.15 a.m. Tuesday, and a bomb squad was sent to the scene, police said. Chopper 4 showed thousands of students and faculty gathered on the tennis courts outside the school as authorities investigated.

    The nature of the threat wasn't immediately clear. No injuries were reported, and the evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

    The school serves nearly 4,000 students in grades nine through 12. 

