Brandon Marshall won't have to move very far for his next team.

The wide receiver, released by the Jets just last week after a two-season stint with the team, has agreed to a $12 million, two-year deal with the Giants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first tweeted news of the deal with Big Blue Wednesday morning ahead of the official start of NFL free agency; the Super Bowl-winning Giants share a stadium with the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Marshall later tweeted a photo of the inked contract, writing simply, "Done Deal!!!! #GMEN." The Giants have yet to officially announce the signing.

Marshall, who turns 33 on March 23, has never been to the playoffs in his 11 NFL seasons and had widely been expected to hook up with a team he considered to be a postseason contender.

The Giants returned to the playoffs last season after a five-year absence, but an improved defense and the addition of Marshall to the receiving corps that features global superstar Odell Beckham Jr. make them Super Bowl-ready.

Marshall played two seasons for the Jets and set franchise records with 109 catches and 1,502 yards receiving in 2015 while being voted the team's MVP by his teammates.

His production dropped dramatically last season, though, as he had just 59 receptions for 788 yards and three TDs while dealing with a few injuries and inconsistent quarterback play.

Marshall has also previously played for Denver, Miami and Chicago, which traded him and a seventh-round draft pick to New York in 2015 for a fifth-rounder.

