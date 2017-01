A woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head in Yonkers, police say. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A 29-year-old woman was found shot in the head Sunday in a vehicle in Yonkers, police said.

The victim was in critical condition at a local trauma center, police said.

She was found in a white SUV parked in a lot outside an apartment building at 178 Palisade Avenue, police said.

Police are investigating and no one has been charged.

Anyone with information can call the Detective Division at 914-377-7724.