Yonkers Teen With Autism Reported Missing

Yonkers police released this image of Mel Harris, 15, who went missing Saturday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy with autism was reported missing Saturday afternoon and Yonkers police asked for the public's help to find him.

Mel Harris was last seen at about 1 p.m. on a bicycle trail off Sawmill River Road, police said.

He may be in the area of Tuckahoe Road and Sawmill River Road, police said.

Harris was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, blue glasses and blue crocs, police said. He's 5 feet, 1 inch tall and about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about Harris is asked to call Yonkers police at (914) 377-7900.