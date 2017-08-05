Yonkers Teen With Autism Reported Missing - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Yonkers Teen With Autism Reported Missing

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Yonkers Teen With Autism Reported Missing
    Yonkers Police Department
    Yonkers police released this image of Mel Harris, 15, who went missing Saturday afternoon.

    A 15-year-old boy with autism was reported missing Saturday afternoon and Yonkers police asked for the public's help to find him.

    Mel Harris was last seen at about 1 p.m. on a bicycle trail off Sawmill River Road, police said.

    He may be in the area of Tuckahoe Road and Sawmill River Road, police said. 

    Harris was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, blue glasses and blue crocs, police said. He's 5 feet, 1 inch tall and about 115 pounds. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @ratwave/Twitter

    Anyone with information about Harris is asked to call Yonkers police at (914) 377-7900.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us