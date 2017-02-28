Yonkers Man Pleads Guilty in Deadly DWI Collision

A Yonkers man has pleaded guilty in a head-on collision that killed another driver last August, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors say Liam Perry had a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit when he collided head-on into Pedro Martinez's vehicle at Palmer Road and Sunnybrook Road the night of Aug. 11.

Both Perry and Martinez were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx; Martinez was later pronounced dead.

Perry's BAC was determined to be .27 percent.

Perry pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, along with other vehicle and traffic violations.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in state prison when he's sentenced April 4.