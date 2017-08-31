It took dozens of firefighters about an hour and a half to knock out a fire tearing through a home in Yonkers, and six of them were injured, authorities say.

The Yonkers Fire Department was called to 100 Clinton St. just before 5 p.m. Thursday and found flames rising from the lower floor all the way up to the roof, and onto the roof of the home next door, officials said.

The fire went to three alarms, and 60 firefighters from 16 fire companies responded.

The blaze was under control in about an hour and a half.

Though the building destroyed by the fire was vacant, the home next door, 102 Clinton, was occupied by a family of 6 people who were displaced, fire officials said. Red Cross is assisting the family.

Six firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating a cause of the fire but it does not appear to be suspicious.