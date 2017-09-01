Authorities are looking for a woman they say stole wallets and credit cards from unlocked lockers at a Brooklyn YMCA at least six times in a little more than a month, racking up nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases.

The first case in the theft pattern at the Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA on Bedford Avenue dates back to June 13, when a 32-year-old woman realized her wallet had been taken and $174.50 had been charged to her debit cards.

Five days later, police say a 28-year-old woman lost her ID, credit and debit cards and a Nordstrom gift with with $438 remaining.

On July 6, a 24-year-old woman realized her credit card was gone. Cops say the thief used it to make more than $260 in purchases at Bargain Hunters on Fulton Street at at a nearby deli.

Three days later, a woman had her Kate Spade wallet stolen. The last two cases in the pattern, July 15 and July 22, involved 42-year-old and 71-year-old victims.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above) and ask anyone with information about her to call police.