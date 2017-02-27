Two would-be-robbers in New York lashed out at their victim with a paint bucket, police say.
Police are hunting for the bucket-wielding suspects after a man was stopped on Overing Street in the Bronx Saturday afternoon and asked to hand over his property.
When the 23-year-old victim said he didn't have anything to give the pair, one of them picked up a paint bucket and threw it at him.
Police said the victim yelled for help and three men came to his aid. The good Samaritans tried to hold down the bucket-thrower and his partner, but they got away.
The NYPD is now searching for two men, both about 18 years old, both wearing dark-dark colored clothing.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago