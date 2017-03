FILE: People walk through the new partially opened World Trade Center Transportation Hub after nearly 12 years of construction on March 3, 2016 in New York City.

The Port Authority is advising of an emergency exercise happening at the World Trade Center Wednesday morning.

The agency says the exercise will take place from 8 a.m. till noon, and there will be an increased presence of emergency personnel.

Operations at the World Trade Center won't be impacted.