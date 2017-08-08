Worker Falls From Whitestone Bridge in the Bronx, Lands on Ledge - NBC New York
Worker Falls From Whitestone Bridge in the Bronx, Lands on Ledge

    A worker was injured after falling from the Whitestone Bridge Tuesday.

    The FDNY and NYPD descended on the Whitestone Bridge, which connects the Bronx and Queens, after a worker fell from the bridge, authorities say.

    There was heavy traffic on the bridge in both directions as rescuers responded to reports of the worker falling onto a ledge just after 4:30 p.m.

    The condition of the worker wasn’t immediately known.

    Queens-bound traffic arriving from the Hutchinson River Parkway was backed up, with only one lane getting by at 5:15 p.m. Most Bronx-bound traffic was getting by, except for one lane blocked by emergency vehicles.

