Fire Breaks Out at NJ Recycling Company | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Fire Breaks Out at NJ Recycling Company

The company said that everyone inside the building was able to get out safely

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 4 New York.
    A fire burns at a recycling company warehouse in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 27.

    A fire broke out inside a New Jersey recycling plant on Wednesday morning, emitting plumes of thick black smoke.

    The blaze started at about 9:30 a.m. at the Bayshore Recycling Corporation on Crows Mill Road in Keasbey, according to company officials.

    Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.

    It's not clear what sparked the blaze.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Chopper 4 footage from the scene shows a steady plume of black smoke rising from a vent in the top of the large warehouse building. 

    According to NJ.com, another blaze broke out at the recycling company in 2014. 

    Published at 10:16 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 11:33 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices