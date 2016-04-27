Fire Breaks Out at NJ Recycling Company

A fire burns at a recycling company warehouse in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 27.

A fire broke out inside a New Jersey recycling plant on Wednesday morning, emitting plumes of thick black smoke.

The blaze started at about 9:30 a.m. at the Bayshore Recycling Corporation on Crows Mill Road in Keasbey, according to company officials.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely.

It's not clear what sparked the blaze.

Chopper 4 footage from the scene shows a steady plume of black smoke rising from a vent in the top of the large warehouse building.

According to NJ.com, another blaze broke out at the recycling company in 2014.