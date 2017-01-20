A woman holds a sign calling on Democrats to Organize, Agitate and Educate during a protest march in Tokyo, Japan Friday. Around 400 people took part in the march to honour the service given by President Obama and to protest against the policies expected of the new administration of President Trump. PHOTOGRAPH BY Damon Coulter / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftmedia.com (Photo credit should read Damon Coulter / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

With less than 24 hours until the largest anti-Trump rally of the weekend, women took to social media to galvanize their peers and explain why they'll partake in the Women's Marches taking place in New York City and Washington D.C. using the hashtag #WhyWeMarch.

Over 4,000 tweets were sent using the hashtag Friday afternoon, when it was one of Twitter's top ten trending topics for the New York region.

Scores of women shared inspirational quotes from notable women like the late journalist Nora Ephron and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison to share their reasons for heeding the rallying cry.

One woman even channeled the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia for inspiration.

Some were compelled to stand beside their fellow women following the outpour of support and solidarity on Inauguration Day. Model Chrissy Teigen canceled her plans to attend the Sundance Film Festival in support of her husband John Legend so that she could participate in Saturday's march.

"I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women," she tweeted. "See you at the women's march, DC."

Others said they'd be marching in hopes of achieving racial and gender equality for current and future generations.

With the future of women's healthcare hanging in the balance, taking to the streets means maintaining control of one's body.

Amid messages of support, one woman wanted to remind us that sometimes our biggest foes are not others, but ourselves.

411352675411352675, C]]