The holidays might be a little awkward for one woman, whose ex-boyfriend and husband stabbed each other during a domestic dispute in Washington Heights.

A domestic dispute took place between the two men just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, near St. Nicholas Avenue and 191st Street, authorities said. Following the argument, the men stabbed one another.

The 39-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in a cab in serious condition.

The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the back and in the left cheek. He was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital by private means. Authorities said he's in custody, but no charges have been filed yet.

Should the 39-year-old victim survive, police said he will be charged.