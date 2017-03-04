Police have arrested and charged a woman who they say intentionally rammed a hearing impaired 10-year-old child with a shopping cart at a Westchester County Walmart last weekend.

Erica Walker, of Queens, was charged with second-degree attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child, New York state police said. A judge remanded her to Westchester County Jail and bail was set at $1,000 cash.

Authorities say the 23-year-old attacked the child around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Main Street in Cortlandt Manor. The child is OK.

Her next court apperance is scheduled for Monday, March 6.