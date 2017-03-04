Woman Who Purposely Rammed Hearing Impaired 10-Year-Old Arrested: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Who Purposely Rammed Hearing Impaired 10-Year-Old Arrested: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New York State police

    Police have arrested and charged a woman who they say intentionally rammed a hearing impaired 10-year-old child with a shopping cart at a Westchester County Walmart last weekend.

    Erica Walker, of Queens, was charged with second-degree attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child, New York state police said. A judge remanded her to Westchester County Jail and bail was set at $1,000 cash.

    Authorities say the 23-year-old attacked the child around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Main Street in Cortlandt Manor. The child is OK. 

    Her next court apperance is scheduled for Monday, March 6.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Twitter / @NYCTSubway
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us