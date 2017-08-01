Woman Who Couldn't Remember Name and Found Lying on Ground Identified - NBC New York
    Nassau Police

    Police on Long Island positively identified an elderly woman who was unable to remember her name or where she lives after she was found lying on the ground on Adams Avenue in Bethpage last week. 

    The woman has been identified as Angela Gonzales, 68, from Union City, New Jersey, police said Wednesday morning. 

    Gonzales was found last Thursday and couldn't remember her name or where she lived -- only that she was last on an express train from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. She had MetroCards and assorted papers with her. 

    Gonzales was dressed in a dark gray fleece jacket, black fleece leggings, a pink long-sleeved shirt, and yellow, green and blue flip-flops at the time she was found on the ground.

    Her family has been notified and she remains at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, where she is alert and in stable condition, police said.

