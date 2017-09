Surveillance video shows a car striking a woman who was walking her dog in Washington Heights. Police say the driver fled.

A woman who was walking her dog was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Washington Heights, police said Saturday.

The 42-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at St. Nicholas Avenue and 157th Street when she was struck late Friday, the NYPD said.

She was brought to St. Lukes Hospital.

The driver fled the scene and no one has been arrested, police said.