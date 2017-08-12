Woman Tried to Kill Grandma With Antifreeze Spiked Juice: Prosecutor - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Woman Tried to Kill Grandma With Antifreeze Spiked Juice: Prosecutor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Tried to Kill Grandma With Antifreeze Spiked Juice: Prosecutor
    Getty Images
    Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

    A 26-year-old woman is accused of spiking her grandmother's juice with antifreeze in an attempt to kill her, prosecutors said Saturday.

    Elise Conroy was charged with the attempted murder of her 84-year-old grandmother, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said. 

    Conroy lived with her grandmother, who was identified only as L.E., in Succasunna in Roxbury Township, authorities said. 

    She is accused of buying liquid antifreeze from a local store in late July, authorities said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Then she allegedly poured the antifreeze into juice and gave the juice to her grandmother. 

    It wasn't clear whether Conroy had an attorney. 

    Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Roxbury Township Police Department at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us