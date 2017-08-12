A 26-year-old woman is accused of spiking her grandmother's juice with antifreeze in an attempt to kill her, prosecutors said Saturday.

Elise Conroy was charged with the attempted murder of her 84-year-old grandmother, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Conroy lived with her grandmother, who was identified only as L.E., in Succasunna in Roxbury Township, authorities said.

She is accused of buying liquid antifreeze from a local store in late July, authorities said.

Then she allegedly poured the antifreeze into juice and gave the juice to her grandmother.

It wasn't clear whether Conroy had an attorney.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Roxbury Township Police Department at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

