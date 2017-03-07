A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck as she was attempting to cross a street in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, police say.

The unidentified woman, who was in her 50s, was crossing mid-block on Gerristen Avenue near Whitney Avenue when the pickup hit her, police said.

She was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup stayed on the scene. Police were investigating.

It was the second pedestrian death in the city Tuesday. An 81-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing a Bronx road earlier in the morning.