Store Manager Grabs Shotgun From Robber: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

    Suffolk County Police Department
    A store manager grabbed a shotgun from an armed robber on Long Island on Saturday night and other employees beat up the intruder and held him down until police came, officials said. 

    Ronald J. Kelly, 45, of Holtsville, was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk County police said. 

    Kelly is accused of pointing a shotgun at the manager and five employees of Island Thrift on Middle Country Road in Centereach. He demanded money, police said. 

    The store manager, a woman, grabbed the shotgun, police said. Two employees joined the struggle, secured the weapon and wrestled Kelly to the ground, police said. 

    They held him down until police arrived. 

    Kelly was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. No employees were hurt. 

    Suffolk County police released this mugshot of Ronald Kelly.
    Photo credit: Suffolk County Police Department

