Long Island Woman Stabs Sister's Dog in Face, Back After It Bites Her 1-Year-Old Son: Police - NBC New York
    Nassau County Police
    Stephanie Penado

    A Long Island woman upset at her sister's dog for biting her toddler son allegedly stabbed the dog repeatedly in the face and back, police say.

    The 26-year-old Hempstead woman, Stephanie Penado, stabbed the dog with a knife after it bit her 1-year-old son Monday morning, Nassau County police said. 

    She was arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and third-degree criminal mischief. She was to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges. 

    The dog is being treated at North Shore Animal League for her injuries. 

    Published 2 hours ago

