A woman was stabbed to death inside a Washington Heights apartment early Saturday, police said. Erica Byfield reports.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary in the stabbing death of a woman in her Manhattan apartment, police said Sunday.

Alexander Felix, 34, was arrested at a hospital where he was being treated for a cut to his hand, police said.

Eloise Liz, 48, was stabbed multiple times in her home on 153th Street in Hamilton Heights, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was no known relationship between Felix and Liz.

A neighbor heard a loud argument and called 911 at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday, police said.