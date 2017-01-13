A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot in the neck while playing dominoes inside a Bronx building.

The 21-year-old victim was playing dominoes with a group of people at around 4:01 a.m. inside the basement of 840 Grand Concourse Friday, police said.

A dispute outside the building quickly turned violent when shots were fired. One of the shots struck the woman in the neck while she was still inside the building. Authorities said she wasn't the shooter's intended target.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious condition, with life-threatening injuries. She was initially listed as "likely to die", but she has been upgraded to stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after in a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police are still searching for the lone gunman.