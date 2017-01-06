A woman was shot and killed by a stray bullet while exiting the subway in the Bronx Friday evening, law enforcement sources say.

Sources say the victim appears to have been an innocent bystander in a shooting near the West Farms Square subway stop at about 5:15 p.m. She was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach and arm, police said.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man apparently shot at the scene showed up at Jacobi Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.