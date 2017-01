An emotionally disturbed woman set herself on fire in front of a mental health clinic in Brooklyn, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Woman Sets Herself on Fire in Brooklyn: NYPD

An emotionally disturbed woman set herself on fire in front of a mental health clinic in Brooklyn, police say.

EMS were called to 66 Boerum Place at about 3:30 p.m. Friday and found a woman with burns to her face and hands, police said.

She was taken to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

A security guard who tried to help the woman was also burned but was treated on scene and is expected to be OK.