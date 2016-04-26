Police have released surveillance video of five women wanted in a mugging on the Upper West Side. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Police are looking for a group of women who allegedly attacked and robbed a 27-year-old woman as she was walking on an Upper West Side street late Saturday night.

The woman was walking on West End Avenue at about 11 p.m. Saturday when the suspects arpproached her from behind and knocked her down, police said.

The gang of robbers took her purse, which contained a debit card, a credit card and an iPhone, then ran away. They later used her cards at a Duane Reade near Broadway and 102nd Street and a Duane Reade near Broadway and 94th Street, according to police.

The victim was bruised in the face, elbow and foot, but wasn't taken to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects in the surveillance video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.