Police say a woman was ambushed and sexually assaulted at knifepoint in an alley in the Bronx, and they're searching for the suspect.

The woman was walking to her family's home in Soundview at about 1 a.m. Sunday when a man approached her from behind near the corner of Metcalf and Westchester Avenue, according to police.

The man ripped off her purse and groped her under her skirt in an alley, police said. She screamed for help, and the suspect ran off.

The woman was taken to Jacobi Hospital to be evaluated. She's expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.