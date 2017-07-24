Cops Trying to ID Woman Rescued From Hudson River

A woman who was rescued from the Hudson River by a Hoboken police officer is expected to survive, but she has yet to be identified, police said in a plea to the public for help.

The woman was pulled from the water near Sixth Street and Sinatra Drive by Officer Tyler Soto, who was flagged down by someone near Sinatra Park.

Other officers got Soto a water bag and rope, and he went into the water and pulled the woman back to shore shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. The officers resuscitated her after the rescue and she was taken to CarePoint Hoboken University Hospital.

“This was a tremendous life save by Officer Tyler Soto who was on patrol along the waterfront and acted quickly and proficiently and put his own life at risk”, said Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante in a statement.

Officer Soto is a second-year officer who is in training in the Waterfront Unit, police said. He suffered minor injuries to his hand and wrist during the rescue.

On Monday night, police were trying to figure out who the woman is. They said she’s Hispanic and in her 40s, with dark hair and a thin build. She was wearing two rings: a silver and gold one on her left index finger, and another silver one with a small design on her right middle finger. A black key fob with a silver Honda emblem was found at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoboken Police Detective Bureau at 201-420-2110 or 420-5101 or Hoboken Police at 201-420-2131.